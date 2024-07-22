GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Anna Faris expresses interest in reprising Cindy Campbell role for new ‘Scary Movie’

Reflecting on her journey with the ‘Scary Movie’ series, Anna Faris highlighted its profound impact on her career and personal growth during a recent interview

Updated - July 22, 2024 01:00 pm IST

Published - July 22, 2024 12:59 pm IST

ANI
Anna Faris

Anna Faris | Photo Credit: JASON MERRITT

Anna Faris, renowned for her role as Cindy Campbell in the Scary Movie franchise's first four instalments, has expressed her willingness to return to the spoof horror series under specific conditions.

Paramount and Miramax recently announced plans for a new Scary Movie instalment, prompting Faris to share her thoughts on potentially reprising her iconic character.

In an interview with People magazine, Faris humorously outlined her requirements for joining the upcoming film. "Well, money!" she quipped, emphasizing the financial aspect of her return. However, she expressed genuine enthusiasm about reuniting with Regina Hall, her co-star from the earlier films, who played Cindy's best friend Brenda.

"I would love to reprise my role if I knew Regina Hall was returning too," Faris stated adding, "I would love to work with Regina again. I just love her so much. We would make each other giggle all day long. Regina Hall would be my answer. And money. But mostly all Regina!"

Reflecting on her journey with the Scary Movie series, Faris highlighted its profound impact on her career and personal growth. "I love that franchise. It was like my bootcamp, my beginnings," she reminisced.

"If there is a high school comparison for my growth experience, those four movies played an important role in my life in terms of teaching me how to use props, teaching me how to fall, how to get hit in the head, how to hold Chiclets in my mouth and then spit them out with blood at a convenient time for the camera," Faris said.

The Scary Movie series, known for its comedic parody of horror films, catapulted Faris into stardom following the release of its first instalment in 2000. Despite her absence from Scary Movie 5, released in 2013 and starring Simon Rex and Ashley Tisdale, Faris remains fond of the franchise that contributed significantly to her early career.

English cinema / World cinema

