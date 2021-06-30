Movies

Anna Ben on how she became Sara in Jude Anthany Joseph’s ‘Sara’s’

Anna Ben and her sister have watched Ohm Shanthi Oshana (OSO) several times. The 2014 coming-of-age Malayalam rom-com has acquired cult status with youngsters, akin to Premam. So when Jude Anthany Joseph, director of OSO, approached her with his new film Sara’s, she was “very excited”.

This film is slated for release on Amazon Prime Video on July 5.

She is glad that she got to do the entertainer, different from her three earlier films. Unlike her characters in films such as Kumbalangi Nights, Helen and Kappela, Sara’s is different in tone. Anna says, “ It is an entertainer with drama, music and humour.”

Becoming Sara was not difficult for her; Jude gave her complete freedom to portray the character. A bonus was that it was relatable.

“For instance, for Kappela, I went to the location a few days in advance to prepare. Plus, there was the director’s input. My character, Sara, works in the film industry and that background was relatable to me.”

Anna Ben with director Jude Anthany Joseph on the set

Anna Ben with director Jude Anthany Joseph on the set   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sara’s is about a young woman’s freedom of choice — whether or not she wants to have a child. “I found the subject interesting. Stories told from differing perspectives make me curious. This is a family-oriented film, but it is thought-provoking as well. The response to a girl’s freedom of choice is mixed. It is not always seen positively, even today. This topic is addressed in a lighter, entertaining manner.”

The film was shot just after the first wave of the pandemic, after restrictions were eased. “We had apprehensions and fears, but the production team made sure everyone on set took all safety precautions.”

Since her debut in 2019, with Kumbalangi Nights, Anna’s films/roles have been author-backed, female-oriented. However, she denies it is a conscious decision. “It has to be a project that excites me. I am willing to work hard and I am not fussy about being the lead. If we were to speak about Helen or Kappela… the stories were powerful. It did not matter who the female or male lead was. In its entirety, the films would have clicked. I look at a project as a whole when I consider it.”

Sara’s is special for another reason; she acts with her father Benny P Nayarambalam. This would be the veteran scenarist’s first substantial role in a film. “I never imagined I would act with Pappa in a film. Although he has always wanted to act, he put it off for writing. Jude pushed him to act. Earlier this year, he appeared in Aashiq Abu’s segment in the anthology film Aanum Pennum. But Sara’s will be the first time his character appears for a considerable time duration. Pappa has plenty of theatre experience, so getting into the role wasn’t difficult for him. He nailed it.”

With her films streaming on OTT platforms, Anna has been getting a lot of positive feedback. Helen, especially, has a lot of fans in Tamil Nadu, she says.

Sara’s has been made for an OTT release; it is Anna’s first such project. “One of the very few positive things to come out during the pandemic is the growth of OTT platforms. As an artiste, this is a great opportunity to connect with audiences. We are all watching more regional content.”

Having been confined to her house for close to three months now, she says, “My friends are working from home and are busy; I haven’t stepped out. My timelines are completely off since I cannot venture out for work now.”


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
The Hindu MetroPlus
Comments
Related Articles

Sharwanand in a sci-fi entertainer ‘Oke Oka Jeevitham’

Allari Naresh’s next film is ‘Sabhaku Namaskaram’

Why Kabir Bedi wanted to be as vulnerable as possible for ‘Stories I Must Tell’

Ashwin Kumar, Pugazh to star in rom-com ‘Enna Solla Pogirai’

Naseeruddin Shah diagnosed with pneumonia, admitted to hospital

Gal Gadot welcomes third child, names her Daniella

Mandira Bedi’s husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal, dies after heart attack

Sherni’s Amit Masurkar: “Actors who can do good comedy, can do anything”

Chris McKay on ‘The Tomorrow War’: Watch it on the biggest, loudest home theatre system

‘Cold Case’ movie review: Underwhelming horror-thriller that squanders a promising premise

We wanted to show the jungle truthfully: Rakesh Haridas on Vidya Balan-starrer ‘Sherni’

Vanessa Kirby, Hugh Jackman to star in Florian Zeller’s ‘The Son’

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ review: When clones break bad

What’s coming to Disney+ Hotstar in July: ‘Turner & Hooch,’ ‘Monsters at Work’ and more

Antonio Banderas to headline limited series ‘The Monster of Florence’

‘Who‌ ‌Are‌ ‌You,‌ ‌Charlie‌ ‌Brown?’‌ ‌review:‌ Audiences are given peanuts in this too-short love note to Sparky

‘John Wick: Chapter 4,’ ‘Knives Out 2’ begin production

Apple TV+ series ‘Foundation’ starring Kubbra Sait, Pravessh Rana to premiere in September

Mads Mikkelsen on playing Grindelwald: ‘Don’t know if it was fair that Johnny Depp lost the job’

Karan Johar to make a film on lawyer-activist C Sankaran Nair
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 30, 2021 5:09:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/anna-ben-saras-ott-release-of-jude-anthany-josephs-film/article35055578.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY