Anjana Krishnakumar on working with Mammootty, director Ram and more

From giving discourses on the Gita to making films is quite the U-turn. But not for Anjana Krishnakumar, co-director of the Mammootty-starrer Peranbu. Anjana was, in fact, something of a child prodigy — she started giving discourses on the text when she was seven. By the time she stopped, in her teens, she had already given 700-800 discourses.

“As I reached adulthood, I realised everybody (in the discourse circuit) was constantly saying the same thing. If I had to do something different, I had to stop talking!” says the 32-year-old. Instead, she started writing, which she finds comfortable as she doesn’t have to talk to too many people.

The Malayalam version for Peranbu, for which she wrote the dialogues, released on Amazon Prime this week. It is her third film with director Ram; she has also worked with the director on Thanga Meengal and Taramani. Incidentally, she first met Ram when he was shooting Thanga Meengal in Kochi. A friend put her on to the director who needed help with the Malayalam part of the film.

“I went to Chennai to join an ad agency, as content writer, and work was still progressing on Thanga Meengal,” she says. Anjana, who is based in Kozhikode, had her education at Chinmaya Vidyalaya, which led her to the scriptures, which were taught in school. She was in Class I when she joined the class and gave her first discourse when she was around seven.

This led to many more and there was no looking back. Her mother helped her prepare — Anjana would first recite the verse, then explain the meaning and tell a story woven around it. She remembers enjoying the experience, meeting kids her age and playing with them. These discourses were a large part of her life until she was around 16 when, overcome by cynicism, she just stopped. Anjana is a psychology graduate and an MBA too.

Anjana was working from Kochi for Thanga Meengal. And later when Ram started Taramani, she was in. Ram had told her about Peranbu, way back in 2010, during Thanga Meengal; Mammootty hadn’t yet committed.

In early 2016, when she was on a holiday in Kochi, Ram called out of the blue with the news that Mammootty was in. Filming was to start in late 2016, but it had to be moved due to the Chennai floods.

She has fond memories of Mammootty, and of the film where she learnt about cinema and making a film. She wrote the dialogues in Malayalam as Mammootty does not read Tamil. She also did the subtitles for the film, which, she made sure, read like a book, “It was difficult; the film is also structured like that. A lot of work went into it.” She learnt Tamil after her move to Chennai, where the film industry has been very good to her.

When the film was being made, she didn’t know how it would be accepted, but Ram’s brand of cinema has its followers, however the response in Kerala was unprecedented “especially since there were no subtitles.” It has been around eight years since her engagement with Tamil films, but she has no plans in Malayalam cinema yet.