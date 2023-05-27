ADVERTISEMENT

Anjali’s 50th film titled ‘Eegai’; first look out

May 27, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST

The film’s first look was launched by celebrities like Vijay Sethupathi, Venkat Prabhu, Sasikumar and Aishwarya Rajesh via Twitter

The Hindu Bureau

The first look of Anjali’s ‘Eegai’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Anjali’s 50th film has been titled Eegai. The film’s first look was launched by celebrities like Vijay Sethupathi, Venkat Prabhu, Sasikumar and Aishwarya Rajesh via Twitter.

The film, directed by Ashok Velayutham, is produced by Green Amusement Productions and D3 Production. Dharan Kumar is handling the music for Eegai that will have Sridhar G and Praveen KL as the cinematographer and editor respectively. The rest of the cast details are expected to be announced soon.

Meanwhile, Anjali, who was recently in the Malayalam film, Iratta, will next be a part of Ram Charan and director Shankar’s Tamil-Telugu bilingual Game Changer.

