year
Anjali on Nandamuri Balakrishna controversy: We share a great friendship

Anjali has responded to the Balakrishna controversy from the recent promotional event of ‘Gangs of Godavari’, emphasising her respect for the Telugu superstar

Published - May 31, 2024 12:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Nandamuri Balakrishna, Neha Shetty and Anjali during the promotional event of ‘Gangs of Godavari’.

Nandamuri Balakrishna, Neha Shetty and Anjali during the promotional event of ‘Gangs of Godavari’. | Photo Credit: X

Couple of days ago, Nandamuri Balakrishna fell into a controversy for pushing actor Anjali on stage during a promotional event of the Telugu film Gangs of Godavari. Anjali has responded to the row, saying she shares “a great friendship” with the Telugu superstar “for a long time.”

Balayya knows how to hurl bombs and wield a knife!

Balakrishna, who was last seen on the big screen in Anil Ravipudi’s Bhagavanth Kesari, was slammed by several people on social media for pushing the actor. In the viral video, the actor is seen unceremoniously pushing Anjali after she isn’t able to hear him. Later, many on social media shared the full video, in which Anjali and Balakrishna are seen sharing a light moment on stage.

“I want to thank Balakrishna Garu for gracing the Gangs of Godavari pre-release event with his presence,” Anjali wrote on X. “I would like to express that Balakrishna garu and I have always maintained mutual respect for each other. We share a great friendship from a long time. It was wonderful to share the stage with him again.”

Among celebrities, playback singer Chinmayi and Hindi filmmaker Hansal Mehta (Shahid, Scam 1992) condemned Balakrishna’s behaviour and slammed those who defended the veteran actor. “Don’t come and tell woman what to say and how to behave when you have everything to gain and nothing to lose,” wrote Chinmayi on X. “Who is this scumbag?”, posted Hansal Mehta on X.

ALSO READ:‘Gangs of Godavari’ trailer: Vishwak Sen is a short-tempered anti-hero in this action drama

Gangs of Godavari, directed by Krishna Chaitanya, stars Vishwak Sen, Anjali and Neha Shetty in lead roles. The film, bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, hit the screens on May 31, 2024.

