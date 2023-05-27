Anirudh to compose music for Kavin’s next

May 27, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST

Dance choreographer Sathish is all set to make his directorial debut and the new film will star Kavin in the lead. The film, which was launched on Friday, will have music by Anirudh.

Kavin took to Twitter to announce the film and called working on a film with Anirudh’s music “a dream come true”.

The untitled film will feature Preethi Asrani as the female lead. She was recently seen in Sasikumar’s Ayothi. The new film will be produced by Raahul under the banner of Romeo Pictures and will have Harish handling the cinematography.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.