Anirudh to compose music for Kavin’s next

May 27, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST

Dance choreographer Sathish is all set to make his directorial debut and the new film will star Kavin in the lead. The film, which was launched on Friday, will have music by Anirudh.

Kavin took to Twitter to announce the film and called working on a film with Anirudh’s music “a dream come true”.

An Anirudh musical ♥️♥️♥️🤗🤗🤗😘😘😘🙏🏼



Words fall short to express the overwhelming gratitude I feel right now. I've always had dreams, big and small, that I wondered if they would ever come true. And one of those dreams was to have the incredible @anirudhofficial sir ♥️ sing… pic.twitter.com/nRjnhnoWe4 — Kavin (@Kavin_m_0431) May 26, 2023

The untitled film will feature Preethi Asrani as the female lead. She was recently seen in Sasikumar’s Ayothi. The new film will be produced by Raahul under the banner of Romeo Pictures and will have Harish handling the cinematography.