Animated series based on Oscar-winning short ‘Hair Love’ greenlit at HBO Max

A still from Oscar-winning short ‘Hair Love’

08 July 2020 16:23 IST

Titled ‘Young Love’, the series will explore the family dynamics of a young black millennial family

Young Love, an animated series based on the characters from director Matthew A Cherry’s Oscar-winning short film, Hair Love is a go at HBO Max.

According to Variety, the streaming service from WarnerMedia has ordered a 12-episode season which will be showrun by creator Cherry.

While “Hair Love” followed Stephen, an African American man, who must do his daughter Zuri’s hair for the first time as his wife Angela recuperates from cancer, “Young Love” will take the story of the family forward.

The series will take “an honest look into the world of the Young family — including millennial parents Stephen and Angela, their daughter Zuri and her pet cat Rocky — as they juggle their careers, marriage, parenthood, social issues, and multi-generational dynamics all while striving to make a better life for themselves“.

Cherry said he is “beyond excited” to further explore the family dynamics of a young black millennial family in the new series.

“Couldn’t ask for better partners in Sony Pictures Animation and HBO Max in helping us get ‘Young Love’ out to the world,” the filmmaker added.

Carl Jones, best known for “The Boondocks” and “Black Dynamite”, and Monica A Young, who backed “Hair Love” via Blue Key Entertainment, will also executive produce the show alongside Lion Forge Animation’s David Steward II and Carl Reed.

Last month Cherry inked a first-look deal with Warner Bros Television Group.