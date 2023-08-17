ADVERTISEMENT

Animated ‘Scott Pilgrim’ series gets teaser

August 17, 2023 02:38 pm | Updated 02:38 pm IST

Michael Cera, Chris Evans, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Brie Larson and Satya Bhabha have reunited in the voice cast of ‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’

Animated series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off has debuted its teaser. Based on the graphic novel series Scott Pilgrim by Bryan Lee O’Malley, the eight-episode Netflix series follows up Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, a popular 2010 live-action comedy film directed by Edgar Wright and starring Michael Cera in the lead role.

Cera, Chris Evans, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Brie Larson and Satya Bhabha have reunited in the voice cast of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. The animated series ‘readapts’ the story of its eponymous hero, a 22-year-old high school student in Toronto who plays bass, and Ramona, the new girl he falls for.

The teaser brings back several fan-favourite characters as well as Scott’s indie band Sex Bob-Omb.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will stream on Netflix from November 17.

