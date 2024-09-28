Animated film ‘The Glassworker’ is Pakistan’s official submission to the Oscars

Usman Riaz’s animated film The Glassworker has been submitted as Pakistan’s official entry to the 2025 Oscars. The film, envisioned in the style of Japanese hand-drawn animes, tells the story of an unexpected friendship against the backdrop of war.

Set in a fantastical world, it follows Vincent, a young glassblower, and Alliz, a violinist, whose bond is tested by the worlds they come from.

The Glassworker, Riaz’s debut feature, premeired at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival this year. It had a theatrical run in Pakistan in July. It is the country’s first hand-drawn animated feature.

In a recent interview with The Hindu, Riaz spoke about his inspirations behind the film. “I love Studio Ghibli, Hayao Miyazaki, Mamoru Hosoda, Satoshi Kon, and Makoto Shinkai,” he said.

Meanwhile, India has selected Kiran Rao’s satirical feminist comedy Laapataa Ladies to compete for Best International Feature at the Academy Awards.

The final shortlist for the category will be announced by Academy voters in December.

