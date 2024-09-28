GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Animated film ‘The Glassworker’ is Pakistan’s official submission to the Oscars

Set in a fantastical world against the backdrop of war, ‘The Glassworker’ follows Vincent, a young glassblower, and Alliz, a violinist, whose friendship is tested by the worlds they come from

Published - September 28, 2024 12:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘The Glassworker’

A still from ‘The Glassworker’

Usman Riaz’s animated film The Glassworker has been submitted as Pakistan’s official entry to the 2025 Oscars. The film, envisioned in the style of Japanese hand-drawn animes, tells the story of an unexpected friendship against the backdrop of war.

‘The Glassworker’ interview: Usman Riaz on bringing Pakistan’s first hand-drawn animated feature to life

Set in a fantastical world, it follows Vincent, a young glassblower, and Alliz, a violinist, whose bond is tested by the worlds they come from.

The Glassworker, Riaz’s debut feature, premeired at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival this year. It had a theatrical run in Pakistan in July. It is the country’s first hand-drawn animated feature.

In a recent interview with The Hindu, Riaz spoke about his inspirations behind the film. “I love Studio Ghibli, Hayao Miyazaki, Mamoru Hosoda, Satoshi Kon, and Makoto Shinkai,” he said.

Meanwhile, India has selected Kiran Rao’s satirical feminist comedy Laapataa Ladies to compete for Best International Feature at the Academy Awards.

Politics of aesthetics: How ‘Laapataa Ladies’ got a shot at the Oscars

The final shortlist for the category will be announced by Academy voters in December.

Published - September 28, 2024 12:28 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.