‘DC League of Super-Pets’ sees The Rock taking on a canine avatar as Superman’s pet

24 November 2021 13:17 IST

Warners Bros. Animation’s ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ starring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and John Krasinski, follows the crime-fighting adventures of Superman’s loyal dog, Krypto, and his friends

Is it a bird... a plane? No, just a flying dog!

Dwayne Johnson takes the production reins for Warner Bros Animation’s upcoming feature film DC League of Super-Pets which features Johnson, Kate McKinnon, Keanu Reeves, John Krasinski, Kevin Hart, and more.

Now, the first official trailer for DC League of Super-Pets has been released; and it answers the ever-fascinating question: what if Superman had a pet? it follows adventures of crime-fighting events of some superhero pets in the DC Comics world, after Superman (John Krasinski) is sidelined by Lex Luthor.

While Johnson plays Krypto the Super-Dog, his rag-tag team (imbued with powers of their own) is made up of Ace the Bat-Hound (Kevin Hart), a super-strong dog; PB (Vanessa Bayer), a pig named Merton who can supersize herself; PB (Natasha Lyonne) a turtle with super speed; and Chip (Diego Luna), a squirrel who can shoot electricity from his tiny fingertips. Audiences can also look forward to a Justic League cameo.

A video game based on the same characters has also been announced; DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace by Outright Games, will come to Nintendo, PlayStation 4 and later, Xbox Series One and later, and Steam.

DC League of Super-Pets — slated for a summer 2022 release — marks Johnson’s fourth collaboration with Hart; the two also starred in both Jumanji films and Central Intelligence together — unknown to many, Hart also had an uncredited part in Johnson’s Fast & Furious spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw.

The project reps Johnson’s second with DC after the New Line/DC movie Black Adam (slated for a July 2022 release) in which he plays the title character, one of the world’s foremost wielder of magic who has been both hero and villain across various DC storylines. Meanwhile, DC League Of Super-Pets marks the star’s third theatrically-released animated film, after Planet 51 and Moana.