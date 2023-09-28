‘Animal’ teaser: Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga open a chest of daddy issues

September 28, 2023 12:42 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST

The teaser of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal — a crime action film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna — was released on Thursday.

The two-minute-plus teaser introduces the dysfunctional themes and psychological complexities Vanga is exploring with his second Hindi film after Kabir Singh (2019). At the start of the teaser, Ranbir Kapoor’s character is ticked off by Geetanjali (Rashmika Mandanna) enquiring about his criminal father Balbir (Anil Kapoor). “My father is the best father in the world,” he counters testily.

Flashbacks depict a troubled, truculent relationship between Balbir and his son, who grew up seeking his approval. “You have trained me well, papa,” Ranbir’s character says, taking over his dad’s criminal empire. The latter half of the teaser is pure carnage — or a prelude to it — as Ranbir grows a mean beard, talks in unsettling voiceovers to Balbir, and takes the fight to the film’s antagonist played by Bobby Deol.

Animal is written by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, his elder brother Pranay Reddy Vanga and Suresh Bandaru with dialogue by Saurabh Gupta. The film is set to release theatrically in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on December 1.

Vanga had postponed the release from August 11 this year due to unfinished post-production work.

