‘Animal’: Ranbir Kapoor’s first look from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film out

January 01, 2023 01:13 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST

The makers of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal have released the Bollywood star's first look from the much-anticipated crime drama directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Vanga is best known for his 2019 Bollywood directorial debut Kabir Singh, a remake of his 2017 Telugu hit Arjun Reddy.

Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

The makers unveiled the first look of Kapoor on their official social media handles at midnight. "We are happy to unveil the first glimpse to the audiences. Ranbir's look in the poster very well justifies the gist of the film and we're confident that the audience will witness a film that they deserve," the producers said in a joint statement.

Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles.

The film is scheduled to be released countrywide in five languages -- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.