‘Animal’ pre-teaser: Ranbir Kapoor chops down masked men in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s action film

June 11, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST

A pre-teaser video of Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, was released by the makers today.

The video has Ranbir, wearing a dhoti and kurta, taking on a bunch of masked men with an axe. As he chops them down one by one, we hear an upbeat Punjabi track in the background. The video, like the first look poster, promises a violent crime drama on cards. The makers have also announced through the video that the teaser of the film will be out soon.

Also starring Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles, Animal is set for a release in theatres on August 11 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film’s director Vanga is best known for his 2019 Bollywood directorial debut Kabir Singh, a remake of his 2017 Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. Meanwhile, Ranbir was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.