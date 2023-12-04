HamberMenu
‘Animal’ box office: Ranbir Kapoor’s film crosses Rs. 300 crore mark in three days

December 04, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST

PTI
Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Animal’

Crime drama Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, has raised Rs 356 crore gross at the worldwide box office, the makers said on Monday.

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film released on Friday in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

‘Animal’ box office: Ranbir Kapoor delivers biggest opener of his career

Production banner T-Series shared the weekend collection of "Animal" on X.

"Box office tsunami! Weekend collection Rs 356 crore worldwide gross," the post read.

Also Read | Sandeep Reddy Vanga interview on ‘Animal’: Ranbir Kapoor is a great performer, will not let the audience relax for a second

The pan-India movie also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra.

It showcases a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranbir’s Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor. The film was given A certificate by the CBFC ahead of its release.

‘Animal’ movie review: Ranbir Kapoor suffers in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s twisted paean to masculinity

Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures.

