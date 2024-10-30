ADVERTISEMENT

Anil Kapoor’s Prime Video movie ‘Subedaar’ starts filming

Published - October 30, 2024 03:10 pm IST

Described as an ‘adrenaline-fuelled action drama, the film follows Kapoor as subedaar Arjun Singh who grapples with civilian life, navigating a strained relationship with his daughter and societal dysfunction

PTI

Anil Kapoor in a working still from ‘Subedaar’

Actor Anil Kapoor has commenced shooting for his upcoming feature film Subedaar, streaming service Prime Video said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The action drama movie, being directed by Suresh Triveni of Tumhari Sulu and Jalsa fame, was announced by the streamer in March this year.

‘Jalsa’ movie review: Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah shine in this tryst with truth

"From the frontlines to the home town - a fauji never backs down! #Subedaar, Now Filming!" Prime Video posted on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Described as an "adrenaline fuelled action drama", the film follows subedaar Arjun Singh who grapples with civilian life, navigating a strained relationship with his daughter and societal dysfunction.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"The man who once fought for the nation, must now fight enemies within to protect his home and family," read the official plotline.

Subedaar is produced by Abundantia Entertainment, Opening Image, Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network Pvt. Ltd.

Anil Kapoor among Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in AI

Triveni has penned the film in collaboration with Prajwal Chandrashekar.

Kapoor was most recently seen in Fighter, co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, and the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US