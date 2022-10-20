Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit's family entertainer 'Jamai Raja' remake in process

Helmed by A. Kodandarami Reddy, the original film starred Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Hema Malini in the lead roles and was declared a box-office hit

ANI
October 20, 2022 13:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in ‘Jamai Raja’

The makers of the 1990s super hit masala entertainer 'Jamai Raja' are all set for an official remake of the film after 32 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Variety, Indian production house Shemraoo Entertainment is going to collaborate with Indian Media Entertainment Network for the remake. Helmed by A. Kodandarami Reddy, the film starred Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Hema Malini in the lead roles and was declared a box-office hit.

The news was revealed on Oct. 19, the 32nd anniversary of the film's theatrical release.'Jamai Raja' was an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film 'Attaku Yamudu Ammayiki Mogudu' which revolved around a mother-in-law and son-in-law conflict.

The makers are now looking forward to adapt the screenplay as an action comedy. The official announcement of the final star-cast of the film is still awaited, Variety reported.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo Entertainment, said: "We have been the pioneers in innovating newer methods to entertain India. It is imperative to keep evolving with the trends of the industry. Our first move in reintroducing old content to the contemporary audience is our partnership with IMEN for 'Jamai Raja.' They have proven expertise and the right acumen to develop enjoyable content and reinvent the classic on such a large scale."

Meanwhile, talking about Anil Kapoor's work front, he will be next seen in an upcoming untitled web series which is an official remake of the Hollywood series 'The Night Manager' alongside actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Shobhita Dhulipala.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Apart from that he also has director Siddharth Anand's next acton thriller 'Fighter' along with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone and 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

Madhuri, on the other hand was recently seen in Amazon Prime Video's film 'Maja Maa' which received a lot of appreciation from the audience.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Hindi cinema
Indian cinema

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app