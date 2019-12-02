Conversations on cinema

Film critic Anupama Chopra has been on a multi-city tour for Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films, hosting panel discussions featuring prominent Hindi film personalities, discussing the changes in cinema and what it takes to make powerful movies. The pit stop in Hyderabad included a panel discussion with Anil Kapoor, Farah Khan, Seema Desai, Adah Sharma and Tinnu Anand. The event also introduced a select audience to the short film Tinde, directed by Seema Desai and starring Tinnu Anand and Adah Sharma, among others.

What’s Tinder?

Seema Desai, a choreographer turned director, let her enthusiasm show. She considers Farah Khan her guru and mentions that in a happy coincidence, she got to announce her short film in Farah’s presence. Seema recounts a funny anecdote on what led her to make the film: “I was at a stand-up comedy show and there were many jokes about Tinder. Everyone was laughing, except me. I didn’t know what Tinder was. I did a quick google search and learnt that it was a dating app. Later that evening at home, my jaw dropped when I saw that the app had 7.5 million users in India and about 50 million users worldwide.”

The entertainers Farah Khan will be directing a film to be produced by Rohit Shetty. She reveals, “Of late we haven’t had many big entertainers that celebrate song and dance in Hindi cinema. Rohit and I are among the very few who are still making those kind of films. Nowadays these entertainers have become ‘hatke’ (different).” She isn’t against concept-driven films that do away with songs and dances. However, she adds, “Those films also lose a lot of money that can come through its music.” Farah debuted as a choreographer in 1992 but ever since she turned director with Main Hoon Na, followed by Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan and Happy New Year, she choreographs only occasionally. But she keeps tabs on what’s new. “My kids tell me what’s new globally and I have to keep up with them,” she laughs.

Her story for Tinde revolves around a married couple experiencing mid-life crisis and what unfolds when the protagonist uses the dating app to meet someone. “It’s a sweet and comical film,” says Seema. The film will soon be available for public viewing on YouTube.

For Adah Sharma, working on this short film is yet another box ticked. “This year I also acted in the web series The Holiday (streaming on The Zoom Studios) and was happy with the response. It turned out that a lot more people have watched this series than some of my films,” she says. Prior to doing Tinde, while reading the story her only concern was if they were walking the fine line between portraying the extramarital affair in a sensitive manner. “It actually turned out cute and funny,” she adds.

A chance meeting

Actor Tinnu Anand, apart from talking about the short film, also reminisced on a few turning points in his career. He recalled how Sarika had spotted his photograph and suggested his name to Kamal Haasan for Pushpak. “Initially Amrish Puri was supposed to play the killer with a dagger, but since he was busy, I was approached,” he recalls. The meeting with Kamal Haasan also led him to be a part of Mani Ratnam’s Nayakan. Looking back, Tinnu Anand shares, “He told me that if I do the film, I will not be able to walk the streets of Madras without a burqa. True enough, a few hundred people surrounded my car when I stepped out of the theatre after watching one of the first shows.”