Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur to star in Disney+ Hotstar’s ‘The Night Manager’

January 09, 2023 04:40 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST

Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur are all set to star in Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming thriller show The Night Manager. Created and Directed by Sandeep Modi, the show also features actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Tillotama Shome.

The series is the Hindi adaptation of John le Carre’s novel ‘The Night Manager’ and is set to stream on the platform later this year.

Director Sandeep, in a statement, said that he feels exhilarated to helm such a big show. “We’ve tried to raise the bar with this show, be it the storytelling, scale, or technical finesse. I am super excited to present this tale of espionage, revenge and betrayal to the world,” he added.

In the show, Anil Kapoor plays Shelly Rungta , a powerful philanthropist. Speaking about his role, he said, “I just fell in love with the character of Shelly Rungta. Shelly is a powerful man, a philanthropist and a perfect balance of wit and evil with imperceptible menace just like the story of the show — a perfect blend of entertainment and great storytelling. ”

Aditya Roy Kapur noted that his character in the show was just what he was looking for, “I have always wanted to perform a multi-layered character in a series with a complex narrative arc, and when the platform approached me to play the title role in The Night Manager, I knew this was just the one I’d been looking for! My character Shaan is the kind of person who can effortlessly make people believe whatever he wants them to, and that perfectly mirrors what we as actors strive to achieve with our craft.”

Notably, Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur were last seen together in the 2020 thriller-action film Malang.