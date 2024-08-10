‘Angry Young Men’: Salman Khan announces release date of docu-series on legendary screenwriters Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar

Actor Salman Khan has announced the release date of Angry Young Men, a docuseries that will trace the journey of the iconic writer duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. Said to be a three-part series that provides a glimpse into the legendary partnership of Salim-Javed, who revolutionised Hindi cinema in the 1970s with films like Sholay, Deewaar and Don, the series will stream on Prime Video.

Salman took to Instagram to share that the series will be out on August 20.

A statement from the makers said, “Angry Young Men is the story of Salim-Javed, the legendary screenwriting duo behind some of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters in the 1970s like Sholay, Zanjeer, Deewaar, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, and Don among others. Together, they created the archetype of the ‘Angry Young Man’— a brooding anti-hero who captured the imagination of an entire nation with his rage, defiance, and quest for social justice. Their parting of ways made headlines for many years, and Indian cinema never saw a cultural collaboration as powerful again. This docuseries is a personal and candid account of their lives, their writing, and their legacy.”

The docuseries is narrated by the duo themselves and will also feature some of the most distinguished figures from Indian cinema.

It is produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby, Angry Young Men is executive produced by Salma Khan, Salman Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, and marks the directorial debut of Namrata Rao.