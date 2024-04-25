GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Angelina Jolie’s abandoned ‘Cleopatra’ project would have featured Julius Ceaser’s death

Patty Jenkins and Denis Villeneuve have also been involved in Hollywood’s persisting efforts to bring Cleopatra to the big screen

April 25, 2024 12:49 pm | Updated 12:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie | Photo Credit: CAITLIN OCHS

Details have emerged about Angelina Jolie’s abandoned portrayal of Cleopatra, with Brian Helgeland, the original screenwriter, revealing that the project aimed to blend romance, political intrigue, and historical drama.

‘Game of Thrones’ spin-off on Moses-like Queen Nymeria shelved at HBO

In an interview with Inverse, Helgeland revealed that the script depicted Cleopatra’s life intertwined with love affairs with Caesar and Marc Antony. He highlighted historical events, such as Cleopatra’s presence in Rome on the day of Caesar’s assassination saying,

“For example, the day Caesar was assassinated — the Ides of March and all that stuff — she was in Rome. They were leaving for Egypt, and the reason why they had to kill him at that time was because he was headed out of town with her. That’s historically true and featured in the script. She writes Marc Antony’s speech — ‘friends, Romans, countrymen’ — because he doesn’t know what to say, but she tells him what to say. It’s sort of her way of saying ‘fuck you’ to those guys because she’s smart enough and he’s not.”

Efforts to bring Cleopatra back to the screen have long persisted in Hollywood. Previous attempts, including one with Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot, have been made. Denis Villeneuve also expressed interest in a rendition of his own, with recent reports suggesting progress with 1917’s Krysty Wilson-Cairns joining as the screenwriter.

Echoes of Arrakis: unravelling the sonic splendour of ‘Dune: Part Two’

Reflecting on the character, Jolie once expressed a desire for an authentic portrayal of Cleopatra, saying, ““She has been very misunderstood. I thought it was all about the glamour, but then I read about her and she was a very strong mother, she spoke five languages and she was a leader.”

