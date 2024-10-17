GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Angelina Jolie to be felicitated at Santa Barbara Film Festival

Jolie will be honoured with the Maltin Modern Master Award at the festival on February 5

Published - October 17, 2024 12:39 pm IST

PTI
Angelina Jolie attends the “Maria” premiere during the 62nd New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in New York.

Angelina Jolie attends the “Maria” premiere during the 62nd New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in New York. | Photo Credit: Evan Agostini

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie will be honoured with the Maltin Modern Master Award at the 2025 Santa Barbara International Film Festival, the organisers have announced.

According to Variety, the award was established in 1995 to honour filmmakers who have changed the movie industry through significant contributions and impact.

Venice 2024: Angelina Jolie’s Maria Callas biopic receives 10-minute standing ovation at festival

It was renamed the Maltin Modern Master Award in 2015 to honour long-time SBIFF moderator and film critic Leonard Maltin.

“Angelina Jolie makes bold choices, both as an actress and as a director. She sets the bar high in both disciplines and always comes through. I look forward to reviewing her career with her in Santa Barbara," Maltin said.

Previous recipients of the Maltin Modern Master Award include Jamie Lee Curtis, Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, Robert Downey Jr, Denzel Washington, Cate Blanchett, George Clooney, Christopher Plummer, Christopher Nolan, James Cameron, Clint Eastwood and Peter Jackson.

Brad Pitt honours Bradley Cooper at Santa Barbara Film Festival

The 40th edition of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival will run from February 4 to 15, 2025. Jolie will be honoured at the Arlington theatre on February 5.

Jolie, who won an Oscar for best supporting actress for her 1999 movie Girl, Interrupted, will next be seen in Pablo Larain's Maria, about the popular American-born Greek opera singer Maria Callas.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

