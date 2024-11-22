ADVERTISEMENT

Angelina Jolie movie ‘Stitches’ casts Ella Rumpf, Louis Garrel

Published - November 22, 2024 12:49 pm IST

Anyier Anei, Garance Marillier and Finnegan Oldfield have also come on board for the project

ANI

Angelina Jolie | Photo Credit: JORDAN STRAUSS

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie will be seen sharing screen space with actors Ella Rumpf and Louis Garrel in her upcoming film Stiches. As per Variety, Anyier Anei, Garance Marillier and Finnegan Oldfield have also come on board for the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Angelina Jolie to be felicitated at Santa Barbara Film Festival

Stiches follows American filmmaker Maxine (Jolie) on a "life and death journey as she arrives in Paris for Fashion Week," reads an official logline of the movie. The shooting for the project is currently underway in Paris. The production team includes cinematographer Andre Chemetoff, costume designer Pascaline Chavanne, and production designer Florian Sanson.

Charles Gillibert of CG Cinema is producing alongside Zhang Xin and William Horberg of Closer Media, Bob Xu is serving as an executive producer. Pathe Films, which previously collaborated with Winocour on her Cannes Directors' Fortnight premiere Revoir Paris, will handle distribution in France.

Meanwhile, Jolie's most recent project, Maria, has earned an Oscar winner awards buzz for her portrayal of the late opera great Maria Callas. The Pablo Larrain-directed drama, about the last days of the opera singer's life before she died of a heart attack at age 53 in 1977, premiered at the Venice Film Festival.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Venice 2024: Angelina Jolie’s Maria Callas biopic receives 10-minute standing ovation at festival

At the Los Angeles premiere of Maria in October, Jolie recalled her first day of singing lessons in preparation for the film. "I walked into room with the piano, and somebody said, 'Ok, let's see where you're at.' And I got really emotional. I took a big deep breath, and I let out a sound, and I started crying," she said. "I think we all don't realize how much we hold inside our bodies, and how much we carry and how much that affects our sound and our voice and our ability to make sound."

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US