Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s movies to premiere at Venice Film Festival 2024

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt will premiere their new films at the 2024 Venice Film Festival, reported People. The 81st annual Venice International Film Festival will start on August 28 in Italy, featuring a star-studded lineup of new movies to showcase.

Among the titles is ‘Maria’, a drama in which Jolie plays the real-life opera diva Maria Callas. The film is directed by Pablo Larrain, who previously guided Natalie Portman and Kristen Stewart to Oscar nominations for ‘Jackie’ (2016) and ‘Spencer’ (2021). ’Maria’ is part of the in-competition lineup at Venice. The film also stars Kodi Smit-McPhee, Pierfrancesco Favino, Alba Rohrwacher and Haluk Bilginer.

Pitt reunites with George Clooney for ‘Wolfs’, which will screen at the festival out of competition. In the action-thriller directed by John Watts, the cast plays lone-wolf fixers who are assigned to the same assignment. Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams, and Richard Kind make up the cast. Jolie visited the Venice Film Festival in 2004 with the animated film Shark Tale. She attended the international premiere with her three-year-old son, Maddox. She also appeared on the red carpet at the festival in 2007 to support Pitt’s film ‘The Assassination of Jessie James’ by the Coward Robert Ford. The next film directed by Jolie, ‘Without Blood’, which stars Salma Hayek Pinault, will premiere at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival.

Pitt’s sports drama ‘F1’ is in theaters on June 27, 2025. Jolie and Pitt appeared together in the 2005 film ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’, as well as the 2015 film ‘By the Sea’, which Jolie also wrote and directed. She filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016 and they were declared legally single in 2019. They share six kids, the youngest of whom, twins Vivienne and Knox, are now 16 years old, reported People.