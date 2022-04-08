Angela Bassett joins Millie Bobby Brown in Netflix’s fantasy feature 'Damsel'

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Juan Carlos Fresnadillo is directing the film from a script penned by Dan Mazeau

Critically-acclaimed actor Angela Bassett has been tapped to star alongside Millie Bobby Brown in Netflix's upcoming fantasy movie "Damsel".

According to Deadline, the story centres on a princess who is shocked to discover that she'll be sacrificed to the kingdom's sacred cave dragon, after being married to her prince charming.

Bassett, who recently finished filming for Disney/Marvel's much-anticipated sequel, "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever", will play essay the role of Lady Bayford, the stepmother to Brown’s Elodie in "Damsel".

Brown is also serving as executive producer for PCMA Productions, alongside Mazeau, Zack Roth, Chris Castaldi and Sue Baden-Powell.

Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum are the producers.