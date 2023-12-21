ADVERTISEMENT

Angela Bassett, Dan Stevens and Matthew Modine join the cast of ‘Zero Day’

December 21, 2023 03:39 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST

‘Zero Day’ is Robert De Niro’s first lead TV role of his career, and is directed by Lesli Linka Glatter

The Hindu Bureau

The cast of Netflix’s Zero Day has grown with more actors. The limited series starring Robert De Niro has added Angela Bassett, Dan Stevens, Matthew Modine, Bill Camp and McKinley Belcher III to its ensemble.

Clark Gregg, Gaby Hoffmann and Mark Ivanir will be playing guest roles. The new members have joined the cast of De Niro, Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen and Connie Britton.

As per Variety, in Zero Day, De Niro plays George Mullen, a popular but complicated former president who comes out of retirement to head a commission investigating a dangerous cyberattack. Noah Oppenheim, Eric Newman and Michael S Schmidt have created the six-episode thriller. The filming of the series has begun in New York. Lesli Linka Glatter will direct the series while Newman and Oppenheim are the writers.

