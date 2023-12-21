GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Angela Bassett, Dan Stevens and Matthew Modine join the cast of ‘Zero Day’

‘Zero Day’ is Robert De Niro’s first lead TV role of his career, and is directed by Lesli Linka Glatter

December 21, 2023 03:39 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Angela Bassett attends.

Angela Bassett attends. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The cast of Netflix’s Zero Day has grown with more actors. The limited series starring Robert De Niro has added Angela Bassett, Dan Stevens, Matthew Modine, Bill Camp and McKinley Belcher III to its ensemble.

ALSO READ
Robert De Niro’s Netflix series ‘Zero Day’ gets an ensemble cast

Clark Gregg, Gaby Hoffmann and Mark Ivanir will be playing guest roles. The new members have joined the cast of De Niro, Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen and Connie Britton.

ALSO READ:Martin Scorsese: ‘Robert De Niro is the only one who really knows where I come from’

As per Variety, in Zero Day, De Niro plays George Mullen, a popular but complicated former president who comes out of retirement to head a commission investigating a dangerous cyberattack. Noah Oppenheim, Eric Newman and Michael S Schmidt have created the six-episode thriller. The filming of the series has begun in New York. Lesli Linka Glatter will direct the series while Newman and Oppenheim are the writers.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.