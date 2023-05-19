Angad Bedi to star in legal drama series 'A Legal Affair'

May 19, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST

Actor Angad Bedi is set to feature in A Legal Affair, the official adaptation of popular Korean series Suspicious Partner, which starred Ji Chang-wook and Nam Ji-hyun. Bedi is paired opposite actor Barkha Singh in the Hindi version, produced by Jio Studios.

The show has already been shot extensively in Delhi and Mumbai, and will be released later this year. Bedi, known for movies such as Pink, Tiger Zinda Hai and Dear Zindagi, said A Legal Affair is an intense romantic drama, a genre he never tried before.

"It’s kind of tricky. The Korean version is already a hit. So, people have high expectations. It’s up to the actors and makers to try and bring more to the show," the 40-year-old actor said.

Directed by Karan Darra, the show will be streamed online on the JioCinema app or My Jio app. The release date is yet to be announced.

Suspicious Partner, which came out in 2017, followed Noh Ji-wook (Ji Chang-wook), a prosecutor, and Eun Bong-hee (Nam Ji-hyun), a prosecutor trainee, and how they work together on a mysterious case involving a sly psychopath murderer.