ADVERTISEMENT

Angad Bedi to star in legal drama series 'A Legal Affair'

May 19, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST

Angad Bedi will star in ‘A Legal Affair’ , an adaptation of the Korean series ‘Suspicious Partner’ and produced by Jio Studios

PTI

Angad Bedi | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Angad Bedi is set to feature in A Legal Affair, the official adaptation of popular Korean series Suspicious Partner, which starred Ji Chang-wook and Nam Ji-hyun. Bedi is paired opposite actor Barkha Singh in the Hindi version, produced by Jio Studios.

ALSO READ
‘8 A.M. Metro’ movie review: Gulshan Devaiah, Saiyami Kher’s film is more prosaic than poetic

The show has already been shot extensively in Delhi and Mumbai, and will be released later this year. Bedi, known for movies such as Pink, Tiger Zinda Hai and Dear Zindagi, said A Legal Affair is an intense romantic drama, a genre he never tried before.

ALSO READ:‘Kathal’ movie review: Sanya Malhotra chases jackfruits and jeopardy in pricky comedy

"It’s kind of tricky. The Korean version is already a hit. So, people have high expectations. It’s up to the actors and makers to try and bring more to the show," the 40-year-old actor said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Karan Darra, the show will be streamed online on the JioCinema app or My Jio app. The release date is yet to be announced.

Suspicious Partner, which came out in 2017, followed Noh Ji-wook (Ji Chang-wook), a prosecutor, and Eun Bong-hee (Nam Ji-hyun), a prosecutor trainee, and how they work together on a mysterious case involving a sly psychopath murderer.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US