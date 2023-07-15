‘Aneethi’ trailer: Arjun Das plays a troubled man in Vasanthabalan’s thriller

July 15, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST

Director Vasanthabalan’s next is Aneethi starring Arjun Das and Dushara Vijayan. The film’s trailer was released recently and it features Arjun Das as a food delivery person whose life takes a drastic turn because of his profession.

Produced by M Krishna Kumar, Murugan Gnanavel, Varadharajan Manickam, G Vasanthabalan under the Urban Boyz Studios banner, the film is presented by director Shankar who earlier produced Vasanthabalan’s Veyil.

Aneethi also stars Vanitha Vijayakumar, Arjun Chidambaram, Kaali Venkat, Aranthangi Nisha and Suresh Chakravarthi. With music by the director’s frequent collaborator GV Prakash, the film’s cinematography is by AM Edwin Sakay while Ravikumar M handles the editing. The film is scheduled to release on July 21.

Here’s the trailer...