Andrew Scott joins cast of ‘Knives Out 3’, titled, ‘Wake Up Dead Man’

Andrew Scott is set to join the ensemble cast of Knives Out 3, officially titled Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. Scott will be starring alongside Challengers star Josh O’Connor and Civil War’s Cailee Spaeny. Daniel Craig will reprise his iconic role as the detective Benoit Blanc in this third installment of the whodunit series.

Rian Johnson, the mastermind behind the first two Knives Out films, returns as both writer and director, while also producing with his T-Street partner Ram Bergman. The production for Wake Up Dead Man is expected to commence soon, with a release date projected for 2025. While specific plot details are still under wraps, Johnson and Craig have hinted that this film will present Blanc with his “most dangerous case yet.”

In a social media post, Johnson expressed his passion for the malleability of the whodunit genre, praising its diverse tonal range from authors like Carr to Christie.

The original Knives Out film, released by Lionsgate in 2019, was a major success, grossing $312 million on a $40 million budget. Following this, Netflix acquired the rights to the series for over $450 million and released the sequel, Glass Onion, in 2022. Glass Onion marked a significant milestone for Netflix, being the first of its films to screen in AMC Theaters, Regal Cinemas, and Cinemark, and it generated approximately $15 million during its limited theatrical run. Release plans for Wake Up Dead Man are still being finalized.

Scott most recently starred in Netflix’s Ripley, as well as Andrew Haigh’s All Of Us Strangers. Wake Up Dead Man also marks a reunion for Scott and Craig, who previously shared the screen in the 2015 James Bond film Spectre.

