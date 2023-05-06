Andrew Garfield, Daisy Edgar-Jones to star in Sebastian Lelio's 'Voyagers'

May 06, 2023 05:28 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST

Oscar-winning director Sebastian Lelio will direct Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones in upcoming Voyagers. The film revolves around the love story between astronomer and Contact author Carl Sagan and documentary producer and director Ann Druyan.

The feature is produced by Ben Browning for Film Nation Entertainment, Lynda Obst, who guided Contact to the big screen, and Druyan herself. According to Variety, Voyagers unfolds in 1977 as NASA prepared to launch humanity's first interstellar probes. A team led by Sagan sets out to create a message to accompany them, known as the Golden Record, which included music and images, for possible alien civilizations. Eventually love blossomed between the two.

FilmNation Entertainment paired Druyan, who married Sagan in 1981, with screenwriters Lelio and Jessica Goldberg. They then wrote the original screenplay based on interviews with Druyan and many others who worked on the Golden Record project. Sagan died in 1996.

“As a nine-year-old boy growing up during Chile’s dictatorship, Carl Sagan and Ann Druyan’s TV series Cosmos had a profound impact on me, igniting my fascination with life’s biggest questions and mysteries,” Lelio said. ”It is a dream to make a movie about the Golden Record and, within it, the inspiring love story between Carl and Ann. I’m thrilled that Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones will be at the centre of this epic romance set against the infinite backdrop of space and time.”