Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy, Jennifer Saunders join cast of film adaptation of Enid Blyton’s ‘The Magic Faraway Tree’

Published - August 09, 2024 11:34 am IST

ANI
Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield | Photo Credit: MIKE BLAKE

Actors Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy, Jennifer Saunders, Hiran Abeysekera and Pippa Bennett-Warner have joined the cast of the film adaptation of Enid Blyton's 'The Magic Faraway Tree', reported Variety. The cast also includes Nicola Coughlan, Jess Gunning, Nonso Anozie, Dustin Demri Jones, Mark Heap, Oliver Chris, Lenny Henry, Simon Russell Beale and Michael Palin.

The film, based on Blyton's 'The Faraway Tree' series, follows the Thompson family as they move to the English countryside and discover a mystical tree. The fantastical tree's residents transport visitors to distant lands, setting the stage for a series of whimsical adventures.The 'Faraway Tree' is a series of popular novels for children by British author Enid Blyton.

The titles in the series are The Enchanted Wood (1939), The Magic Faraway Tree (1943), The Folk of the Faraway Tree (1946) and Up the Faraway Tree (1951). Saunders has been cast as the children's grandmother, Abeysekera as the Angry Pixie, and Bennett-Warner as the grandmother's assistant, Hannah. Newcomers Delilah Bennett-Cardy, Billie Gadsdon and Phoenix Laroche will play the Thompson children.

Shooting started in the South of England and at Shinfield Studios, Reading. The screenplay is by Simon Farnaby and it is directed by Ben Gregor. Producers include Pippa Harris and Nicolas Brown of Neal Street Productions, Danny Perkins of Elysian Film Group, and Jane Hooks.

Harris shared, “Just when we thought our casting line-up couldn’t get any more thrilling, we have been joined by these hugely gifted actors. I know they will bring wit, wonder and warmth to their performances and we’re delighted that they are joining us for this magical adventure.”

