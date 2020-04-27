Andrea stars in short film ‘Lockdown’, shot entirely on iPhone

A collage of newspaper clippings on the coronavirus dominates the poster of ‘Lockdown’, an upcoming short film. Starring Andrea in the lead role, the film has been directed by Aadhav Kannadhasan.

The makers of the team started on the project just a week ago, and wrapped up shoot in hald a day. “It’s about a person and her mindset during lockdown,” says Aadhav about his five-minute shot.

‘Lockdown’, scheduled to release on Wednesday, has been edited by Karthik. Cinematography has been handled by Nithin Ram, who has used just an iPone for the process. “We were all home but coordinating through video calls, which made the process easy.”

The short film has only one character, played by Andrea, who was last seen in Vetri Maaran’s ‘Vada Chennai’. She is also a part of Vijay’s ‘Master’, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.