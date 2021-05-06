Movies

Andrea Jeremiah tests positive for COVID-19

The Hindu Net Desk 06 May 2021 13:23 IST
The ‘Vada Chennai’ star posted a video of her singing a song, and also wrote that she was recovering in home quarantine

Singer-actor Andrea Jeremiah has revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 last week, and is currently in home quarantine.

The Vada Chennai star posted a video of her singing a song she’d composed, and also wrote that she’d taken a break from social media.

“Dear all, last week I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m grateful to all of my friends & family members who reached out and took care of me. I’m still under home quarantine, but recovering well,” she tated.

Andrea added, “Took a break from social media, partly because I was sick and partly because I really didn’t know what to post at a time like this, when our country is going thru it’s worst Covid crisis.. and as always when I don’t know what to say, I sing from my heart and hope that says it all. ‘Sometimes, it takes a moment. To find eternity, in a heartbeat. And sometimes, it takes a lifetime. To find your way back home...’ Stay safe, this too shall pass. See you on the other side.”

Andrea Jeremiah was last seen in a cameo in Vijay’s Master. She will next be seen in director Sundar C’s Aranmanai 3, as well as other films like Vattam and Pisasu 2.

