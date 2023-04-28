ADVERTISEMENT

Andrea Jeremiah joins the cast of ‘Saindhav’; first look out

April 28, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST

The Venkatesh-starrer also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shraddha Srinath

The Hindu Bureau

First look of Andrea Jeremiah from ‘Saindhav’ | Photo Credit: @andrea_jeremiah/Twitter

We had previously reported that a pan-India action drama fronted by Venkatesh, titled Saindhav, is in the works. Sailesh Kolanu, best known for the police procedural franchise HIT is directing the film which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shraddha Srinath. It’s now known that Andrea Jeremiah is also a part of the cast.

The actor shared the news on her social media profiles along with her first look from the film. The first look features Andrea on a bike with a gun in her hand. The poster also shares that her character’s name in the film is Jasmine.

The film is produced by Venkat Boyanapalli’s Niharika Entertainment. Santosh Narayanan is handling the music of Saindhav while S Manikandan is in charge of the cinematography. The film will release in all southern languages and Hindi on December 22.

