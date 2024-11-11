 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andra Day joins cast of ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Season 2 as Athena

The new season will explore Percy’s evolving relationships and his quest to navigate the dangerous Sea of Monsters, facing the mounting threats from Kronos

Published - November 11, 2024 12:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Andra Day

Andra Day | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

Oscar-nominated actor Andra Day has joined the cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians for its second season on Disney+, where she will portray Athena, the Greek goddess of wisdom and mother to Annabeth Chase. The casting announcement, made during the D23 Expo in Brazil, featured Day in character, which quickly drew attention across social media.

‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ series review: Finally a show that does Seaweed Brain and friends justice

In Percy Jackson‘s second season, based on Rick Riordan’s The Sea of Monsters, Percy (Walker Scobell) returns to Camp Half-Blood to face new challenges.

Alongside Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) and Grover (Aryan Simhadri), Percy learns he has a cyclops half-brother, Tyson, portrayed by new cast member Daniel Diemer. The new season will explore Percy’s evolving relationships and his quest to navigate the dangerous Sea of Monsters, facing the mounting threats from Kronos.

Rick and Rebecca Riordan on ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’: ‘It is Percy Jackson the way we envisioned it’ 

Day joins other new additions, including Tamara Smart as Thalia Grace, daughter of Zeus, alongside the returning main cast. Production for Season 2 started in Vancouver this August.

Andra Day earned an Oscar nomination and a Golden Globe win for her role in The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

Published - November 11, 2024 12:22 pm IST

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.