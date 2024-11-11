Andra Day joins cast of ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Season 2 as Athena

Oscar-nominated actor Andra Day has joined the cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians for its second season on Disney+, where she will portray Athena, the Greek goddess of wisdom and mother to Annabeth Chase. The casting announcement, made during the D23 Expo in Brazil, featured Day in character, which quickly drew attention across social media.

In Percy Jackson‘s second season, based on Rick Riordan’s The Sea of Monsters, Percy (Walker Scobell) returns to Camp Half-Blood to face new challenges.

Alongside Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) and Grover (Aryan Simhadri), Percy learns he has a cyclops half-brother, Tyson, portrayed by new cast member Daniel Diemer. The new season will explore Percy’s evolving relationships and his quest to navigate the dangerous Sea of Monsters, facing the mounting threats from Kronos.

Day joins other new additions, including Tamara Smart as Thalia Grace, daughter of Zeus, alongside the returning main cast. Production for Season 2 started in Vancouver this August.

Andra Day earned an Oscar nomination and a Golden Globe win for her role in The United States vs. Billie Holiday.