‘Andor’ director Toby Haynes to helm new ‘Star Trek’ movie for Paramount

January 11, 2024 12:41 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST

Paramount is developing a new Star Trek movie and has roped in Andor director Toby Haynes to tackle the project.

The new feature film, which is being written by Seth Grahame-Smith, will take place decades before the events of JJ Abram's 2009 reboot Star Trek and its two follow-ups, reported Variety.

Abrams’ production banner Bad Robot will produce the movie, which the studio is describing as an expansion of its Star Trek universe.

Meanwhile, Paramount is still committed to developing the fourth instalment of the rebooted Star Trek film series, which also includes Star Trek Into Darkness(2013) and Star Trek Beyond(2016).

The fourth film, which is expected to bring back the core cast of Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, John Cho and Simon Pegg, is being described as the final chapter of the series.

The project has been in development for many years. In 2016, the studio announced that Chris Hemsworth, who appeared in the 2009 original, will reprise his role of George Kirk, the father of Captain James T Kirk (Pine), in the fourth chapter.

At the time, Paramount had said that Star Trek 4 would see Pine’s Captain Kirk cross paths with his father, who was “a man he never had a chance to meet, but whose legacy has haunted him since the day he was born". Since then, the movie faced multiple script issues and delays.

