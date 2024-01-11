GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Andor’ director Toby Haynes to helm new ‘Star Trek’ movie for Paramount

The new feature film will take place decades before the events of JJ Abram’s 2009 reboot film and its two follow-ups

January 11, 2024 12:41 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST

PTI
British television director Toby Haynes attends the launch event of Disney’s ‘Andor’ TV series at El Capitan Theater in Hollywood, California, USA, 15 September 2022.

British television director Toby Haynes attends the launch event of Disney’s ‘Andor’ TV series at El Capitan Theater in Hollywood, California, USA, 15 September 2022. | Photo Credit: ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Paramount is developing a new Star Trek movie and has roped in Andor director Toby Haynes to tackle the project.

ALSO READ
How ‘Andor’ transforms ‘Star Wars’: A layered Foucaultian critique of fascism

The new feature film, which is being written by Seth Grahame-Smith, will take place decades before the events of JJ Abram's 2009 reboot Star Trek and its two follow-ups, reported Variety.

Abrams’ production banner Bad Robot will produce the movie, which the studio is describing as an expansion of its Star Trek universe.

Meanwhile, Paramount is still committed to developing the fourth instalment of the rebooted Star Trek film series, which also includes Star Trek Into Darkness(2013) and Star Trek Beyond(2016).

The fourth film, which is expected to bring back the core cast of Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, John Cho and Simon Pegg, is being described as the final chapter of the series.

ALSO READ
‘Ahsoka’ series review: Rosario Dawson’s ‘Star Wars’ spin-off is bright, tight and terribly thrilling 

The project has been in development for many years. In 2016, the studio announced that Chris Hemsworth, who appeared in the 2009 original, will reprise his role of George Kirk, the father of Captain James T Kirk (Pine), in the fourth chapter.

At the time, Paramount had said that Star Trek 4 would see Pine’s Captain Kirk cross paths with his father, who was “a man he never had a chance to meet, but whose legacy has haunted him since the day he was born". Since then, the movie faced multiple script issues and delays.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.