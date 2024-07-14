GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Andhagan’ trailer: Prashanth is a blind pianist caught on a web of lies

The film, a remake of 2019’s ‘Andhadhun,’ is directed by veteran filmmaker Thiagarajan

Published - July 14, 2024 05:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Simran and Prashanth in a still from ‘Andhagan’

Simran and Prashanth in a still from ‘Andhagan’ | Photo Credit: Sony Music South/YouTube

The trailer of Andhagan, the long-delayed Tamil remake of Sriram Raghavan’s hit Hindi film Andhadhun, was released by the makers on Saturday. Headlined by Prashanth and directed by his father and filmmaker Thiagarajan, the film is set for a release in August.

The one-minute video shows Prashanth as a blind pianist caught in a web of lies when he witnesses a crime. We also see glimpses of the protagonist’s relationship with his girlfriend (played by Priya Anand), a police investigation (headed by Samuthirakani’s character), and a dangerous woman who plays them all (played by Simran).

‘The Greatest Of All Time’: First look of Prashanth, Prabhudheva and Ajmal from Vijay’s next out

The cast of Andhagan also features Karthik Muthuraman, Yogi Babu, KS Ravikumar, Vanitha Vijaykumar, Leela Samson, Manobala, child artiste Poovaiyar, Besant Ravi, Mohan Vaithiya, Lakshmi Pradeep, Rekha Suresh, Semmalar and Kavitha among others.

With music scored by Santhosh Narayanan, the film has dialogues by Pattukottai Prabhakar, cinematography by Ravi Yadav and editing by Sathish Suriya.

Andhagan, produced by Staar Movies, has been in the making for quite some time. Apart from Tamil, 2019’s Andhadhun has been remade in multiple languages; in Telugu as Maestro (2021), starring Nithiin, and in Malayalam as Bhramam (2021), headlined by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Sriram Raghavan Interview: On ‘Merry Christmas,’ ‘Ikkis’ and 20 years as a filmmaker

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

