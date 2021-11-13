‘And Just Like That’ teaser: ‘Sex and the City’ revival is exactly what the doctor ordered

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis in ‘And Just Like That’

13 November 2021 18:38 IST

The 10 episode revival series will bring back cast members Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis from the original series

HBO has announced that the revival series of iconic show “Sex and the City” will premiere on December 9.

In a statement, posted on its official website, the streamer said that the first two episodes of the much-awaited series, titled “And Just Like That...”, will drop on December 9 with the following eight episodes premiering weekly on subsequent Thursdays.

Kim Cattrall, who famously played Samantha Jones in the original “Sex and the City” series and the two film adaptation, is not returning to the revival.

The series will follow Carrie (Parker), Miranda (Nixon) and Charlotte (Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

The new Max Original series is based on the book, “Sex and the City”, by Candice Bushnell and the original TV series created by Darren Star.

Parker, Nixon and Davis will also serve as executive producers, along with Michael Patrick King, the producer of the original series and the “Sex and the City” films.

“Sex and the City” ran for six seasons and 94 episodes between 1998-2004 and was followed by two feature films that released in 2008 and 2010, respectively.