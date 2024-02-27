‘And Just Like That’: Sara Ramirez not returning for Season 3

February 27, 2024 12:51 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST

American actor Sara Ramirez is no longer a part of the Sex and the City spinoff series And Just Like That... Ramirez played Che, a non-binary comedian, writer, and podcast producer who assisted Carrie in her transition from newspaper columnist to sex-advice podcaster, in the two-season show And Just Like That.

By the end of Season 2, Ramirez's Che Diaz and Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon) had split permanently and had both moved on to pursue new relationships. Last month, a source close to production told Deadline that Che's tale had been completed and that Ramirez would not return for Season 3. Che has a great friendship with Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), therefore they may make an appearance in the future. Max, a streaming service, declined to respond in January and again on this topic.

Earlier this year, the Daily Mail reported that Che was being eliminated because of Ramirez's pro-Palestine social media posts, but sources told Deadline it was inaccurate. Ramirez appeared to reply to the news with an Instagram post released a day later that stated, "Don't let the tabloids distract you from what's happening in Gaza. However, you made a great effort. "In the two-season show 'And Just Like That.' Che met Miranda, Esq. through Carrie, and they hit it off right away. Miranda developed an affair, which led to her separation from Steve (David Eigenberg) and eventual divorce.

Miranda abandoned her background to accompany Che to Los Angeles in Season 2, where they shot a pilot for a series they wanted to develop starring Tony Danza as their father. When that failed, the pair returned east, where things went apart and their relationship dissolved. Che, who was unemployed, found work in a veterinary clinic, where they met someone new, and their saga came to a close. Although Ramirez and Nixon's characters did not form a long-term romantic relationship, they remain close friends. Nixon is now starring Off-Broadway in Jordan Seavey's 'The Seven Year Disappear,' directed by Scott Elliott.

