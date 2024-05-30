‘Anatomy of a Fall’ star Sandra Hüller joins Ryan Gosling in Amazon MGM’s ‘Project Hail Mary’ adaptation

Sandra Hüller, fresh off her Oscar nomination for her role in Anatomy of a Fall, is set to co-star with Ryan Gosling in the upcoming adaptation of Project Hail Mary by Amazon MGM Studios. The film is based on Andy Weir’s novel and will be directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, with a script by Drew Goddard. The production team includes Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Aditya Sood.

Project Hail Mary will feature Gosling as Ryland Grace, a middle school science teacher who wakes up alone on a spaceship with no memory of his mission or identity. He soon discovers that he must save Earth from an impending astronomical catastrophe and encounters a mysterious alien facing a similar crisis.

The film is set for an IMAX release on March 20, 2026. The production lineup is impressive, with Amy Pascal producing through Pascal Pictures alongside Rachel O’Connor, and Gosling producing via his company, General Admission. Lord, Miller, and Sood will produce through Lord Miller. Andy Weir, the novel’s author, will also serve as a producer.

Sandra Hüller’s involvement in Project Hail Mary marks her first major project since her acclaimed performance in Anatomy of a Falland The Zone of Interest, both of which premiered at Cannes and received Best Picture nominations. Hüller’s portrayal in Anatomy of a Fall earned her a Best Actress nomination.

The film’s executive producers include Lucy Kitada, Nikki Baida, Drew Goddard, Sarah Esberg, Ken Kao, and Patty Whitcher. Greig Fraser will serve as the director of photography.