Anaswara Rajan, Sajin Gopu to star in Sreejith Babu’s film

Sajin Gopu, whose performance in the Malayalam blockbuster Aavesham garnered immense recognition, will star opposite Anaswara Rajan in an upcoming film. To be directed by Sreejith Babu, the film will be written by Jithu Madhavan, the director of hit Malayalam films, Aaveshamand Romancham.

The film will be produced by Jithu Madhavan, actor Fahadh Faasil and Arjun Sethu. The film was launched recently in the presence of Fahadh Faasil, actor Kunchacko Boban, director-cinematographer Anwar Rasheed and cinematographer Shyju Khalid.

Sreejith Babu, who played the role of a hostel warden in Aavesham, has also acted in Maheshinte Prathikaram (2016), and Romancham (2023). Sajin Gopu will star alongside Kunchacko Boban in director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Pothuval’s next. Anaswara, who was part of the blockbuster film, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, will next be seen in Jofin T Chacko’s film, starring Asif Ali.

