Anasuya plays an assistant director in the thriller 'Kathanam'

Anasuya has been been straddling television and cinema with confidence. She takes pride in her achievements and says television is where she found her ground and she will never leave it. She enjoys being herself on television screens and in films, she chooses to play characters that are interesting.

After her role in Rangasthalam as Rangamattha, she didn’t want to be typecast in similar roles. She put in an effort to lose weight and choose a project that gave her a different role. With her new film Kathanam scheduled to release on August 9, she says, “From the beginning I was clear about not doing anything repetitive. People started approaching me for mother roles after Rangammattha. I don’t mind playing a grandmother to a heroine, but the part has to be of substance.”

Talking about shedding weight after Rangasthalam, she says, “Yes, I did. Even if weren’t in showbiz, I would be strict about how I look and present myself. My dad was a trainer in Hanuman Vyayamshala and he represented the State in kusthi so every morning would be a routine of drinking milk, eating eggs and working with dumbbells,” she recalls.

In addition to sporting a toned look, she is also particular about her costumes, as she has seen how filmmakers exploit female artistes, “I really don’t care what I wear, fully covered or revealing but I need to be comfortable. I drew flak for the Suya Suya song... for the disastrous styling and I am now getting compliments for dressing well. In films, especially, I hate it when people tell me to wear and what not to. I am averse to intrusion. I ask the director for the character references and I dress accordingly.”

In Kathanam, Anasuya is playing an assistant director and script writer. She is a struggling and aspiring director who approaches five producers with her script. All these producers vanish suddenly. It is a murder mystery she writes about and she becomes a prime suspect. When the content in her script unfolds in real life, she is framed; how she comes out of it is the story. Anasuya was told it had similarities with Aravind 2 but she hasn’t watched that film yet. To play an assistant director (AD), she observed the female ADs who worked on Rangasthalam and dressed and behaved like them.

Anasuya is active on social media and she often uploads pictures of her and her family. She shares, “I keep getting comments not to post pictures of my hubby and son and that if I do, my demand will go down. There are people who ask why I got married so soon, I would have been a big heroine. All this irks me. At one time I would give strong answers but now I have calmed down. I react strongly when comments are made on women, family and society. Also, everyone wants to show off their achievements and my family is my biggest achievement. At the end of the day I come back home to people who are my biggest support system.”

She admits that it’s tough to get good scripts with stories that revolve around her and wonders why people label a film as female-oriented when they don’t say male-oriented for men.

Kathanam will be clashing with Manmadhudu 2 and the comparisons don’t amuse her. She quips, “Neither do I underestimate or overestimate myself.” Ask her if she has conversations at home on cinema and she replies in the affirmative, “I discuss with my hubby and a few friends from the industry on whom I count on and take their perception. They help me look at an angle that I might have missed.”