ADVERTISEMENT

Ananya Panday to star in Vikramaditya Motwane’s cyber-thriller movie

February 02, 2023 01:12 pm | Updated 01:22 pm IST

The untitled movie will be produced by actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi's banner Saffron

PTI

Vikramaditya Motwane and Ananya Panday | Photo Credit: @ananyapanday/Instagram

Actor Ananya Panday is set to collaborate with filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane for a cyber-thriller movie, the makers announced on Wednesday.

The untitled movie will be produced by actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi's banner Saffron, a press release stated.

Motwane, known for critical hits such as Udaan, Lootera, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and AK vs. AK, said his new movie has a modern-day appeal and is very relevant for the current times.

"The film is a 'screenlifer', and will be completely told via the screens we consume - computers, phones and televisions. It’s something that neither I nor Ananya has ever attempted before and I’m super excited to collaborate with her on this journey," the filmmaker said in a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Panday said she immediately agreed to be a part of the film as she wanted to collaborate with Motwane. "As a filmmaker, he has been on my wish list for as long as I can remember and I feel really lucky to be working with him this early in my career," she added.

Dwivedi said the film has "one of the most interesting" scripts he ever came across. "I decided within a few hours to participate in this. Ananya is a commendable artist and someone to watch out for in times to come. I am excited that she is in the film," he said.

The movie recently went on floors and will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US