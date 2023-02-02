Ananya Panday to star in Vikramaditya Motwane’s cyber-thriller movie

February 02, 2023 01:12 pm | Updated 01:22 pm IST

Actor Ananya Panday is set to collaborate with filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane for a cyber-thriller movie, the makers announced on Wednesday.

The untitled movie will be produced by actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi's banner Saffron, a press release stated.

Motwane, known for critical hits such as Udaan, Lootera, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and AK vs. AK, said his new movie has a modern-day appeal and is very relevant for the current times.

"The film is a 'screenlifer', and will be completely told via the screens we consume - computers, phones and televisions. It’s something that neither I nor Ananya has ever attempted before and I’m super excited to collaborate with her on this journey," the filmmaker said in a statement.

Panday said she immediately agreed to be a part of the film as she wanted to collaborate with Motwane. "As a filmmaker, he has been on my wish list for as long as I can remember and I feel really lucky to be working with him this early in my career," she added.

Dwivedi said the film has "one of the most interesting" scripts he ever came across. "I decided within a few hours to participate in this. Ananya is a commendable artist and someone to watch out for in times to come. I am excited that she is in the film," he said.

The movie recently went on floors and will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule.