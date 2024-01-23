GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ananya Panday makes runway debut at Paris Couture Week, walks ramp for Rahul Mishra

The ace couturier presented his haute couture spring collection ‘Superheroes’ at the 2024 edition of fashion gala on Monday

January 23, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST

PTI
Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday made her international runway debut at the Paris Couture Week as she walked the ramp for designer Rahul Mishra.

The ace couturier presented his haute couture spring collection 'Superheroes' at the 2024 edition of fashion gala on Monday.

Panday, 25, walked the ramp in a short black and gold strapless dress, accompanied by a handcrafted giant sieve, featuring a black, gold and white sequin dress and butterflies embroidered on the mesh.

ALSO READ
Ananya Panday interview: On ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ and how it represents her generation

"Walking for @rahulmishra_7 at Paris Couture week," the "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan" star posted on her Instagram Stories. She also shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the fashion show.

Mishra, who has presented his collections at the fashion gala in the past as well, also posted photos and videos from the show on Instagram.

On the film front, Panday was most recently seen in Netflix film "Kho Gaya Hum Kahan", co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She will next star in an untitled movie, which will be directed by filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.