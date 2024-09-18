Ananya Panday-led ‘Call Me Bae’ renewed for second season

Ananya Panday-led comedy series Call Me Bae has been renewed for a second season, streamer Prime Video announced on Wednesday, September 18.

According to the makers, series, the riches-to-rags story of a South Delhi heiress navigating life in Mumbai, has been viewed in over 165 countries worldwide and in over 85% pin codes across India. With Panday in the lead role of Bella ‘Bae’ Chowdhary, the series also features Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood and Vihaan Samat. It is created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Collin D’Cunha.

“We’re stoked to announce that we’re working on developing the second season of Call Me Bae,” producer Karan Johar said in a statement. “The first season has been a game-changer for us, and we’re grateful for all the love and appreciation it has garnered from audiences across the globe. It’s been an absolute privilege to be a part of this journey, seeing the show go from script to screen and finally revel in immense love from viewers.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.