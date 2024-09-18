ADVERTISEMENT

Ananya Panday-led ‘Call Me Bae’ renewed for second season

Published - September 18, 2024 05:38 pm IST

According to the makers, the series, the riches-to-rags story of a South Delhi heiress navigating life in Mumbai, has been viewed in over 165 countries worldwide and in over 85% pin codes across India

The Hindu Bureau

Ananya Panday in ‘Call Me Bae’ 

Ananya Panday-led comedy series Call Me Bae has been renewed for a second season, streamer Prime Video announced on Wednesday, September 18.

According to the makers, series, the riches-to-rags story of a South Delhi heiress navigating life in Mumbai, has been viewed in over 165 countries worldwide and in over 85% pin codes across India. With Panday in the lead role of Bella ‘Bae’ Chowdhary, the series also features Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood and Vihaan Samat. It is created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Collin D’Cunha.

“We’re stoked to announce that we’re working on developing the second season of Call Me Bae,” producer Karan Johar said in a statement. “The first season has been a game-changer for us, and we’re grateful for all the love and appreciation it has garnered from audiences across the globe. It’s been an absolute privilege to be a part of this journey, seeing the show go from script to screen and finally revel in immense love from viewers.”

