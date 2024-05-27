Ananya Panday-led ‘Call Me Bae’ gets premiere date

Amazon Prime Video has announced the premiere date of Call Me Bae, an upcoming slice-of-life comedy series starring Ananya Panday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The series, created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Collin D’Cunha, will stream on the platform from September 6. It is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment.

Call Me Bae tells the story of Bella ‘Bae’ Chowdhury, a billionaire ‘fashionista’ who is shunned by her wealthy family due to a lewd controversy, and has to navigate life on her own.

With Panday in the lead, the cast also features Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi and others.

Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra are the executive producers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.