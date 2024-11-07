Ananya Panday, Lakshya to star in Dharma Productions’ next film ‘Chand Mera Dil’

Actors Ananya Panday and Lakshya are set to star in the upcoming feature film Chand Mera Dil, backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Directed by Vivek Soni, the movie will release in 2025.

The production banner shared the film announcement on its official X page. This film marks a homecoming for Ananya, Lakshya, and Vivek.

Ananya made her feature film with Dharma Productions in 2019's Student of the Year 2 and recently, her web series debut with Call Me Bae was backed by Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital arm of the banner.

Lakshya made his film debut with Kill, which released in theatres this July, Vivek directed his first film, Meenakshi Sundareshwar for the production banner which streamed on Netflix in 2021.

